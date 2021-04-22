Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 266.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Whiting Petroleum worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.