Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Wingstop worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Wingstop by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wingstop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

