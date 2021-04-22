Morgan Stanley Buys 158,680 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.38% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.