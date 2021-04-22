Morgan Stanley Buys 50,980 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.47% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

