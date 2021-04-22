Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

