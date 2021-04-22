Morgan Stanley Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 164.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Portland General Electric worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

