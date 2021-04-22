Morgan Stanley Has $10.99 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

