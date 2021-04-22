Morgan Stanley Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 169,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.