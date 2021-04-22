Morgan Stanley Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Sonic Automotive worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE SAH opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.