Morgan Stanley Has $11.23 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.10% of TherapeuticsMD worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

