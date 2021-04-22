Morgan Stanley Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 550.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 152,638 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

