Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Range Resources worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.