Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Herman Miller worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.20 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.