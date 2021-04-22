Morgan Stanley Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $135.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

