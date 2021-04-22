Morgan Stanley Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

