Morgan Stanley Purchases 110,381 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Owens & Minor worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.