Morgan Stanley Purchases 85,178 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Summit Materials worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

SUM opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.