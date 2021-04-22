Morgan Stanley Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $129.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

