Morgan Stanley Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $726.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.40.

Lam Research stock traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $630.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

