Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Exelixis worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

EXEL stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.