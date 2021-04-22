Morgan Stanley Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

