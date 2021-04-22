Morgan Stanley Sells 285,237 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of BlackBerry worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $3,779,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.