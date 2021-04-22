Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of CGI worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CGI by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in CGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.