Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Morphic worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $932,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,450 shares of company stock worth $24,597,089. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of MORF opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

