MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.78 ($129.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €77.78 and its 200-day moving average is €89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.