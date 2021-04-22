Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells 11,900 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,515 shares in the company, valued at C$680,019.25.

Mosaic Capital stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.96. 2,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$31.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.