Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

