Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

