MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $2,115,818.30 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69.

On Monday, February 8th, Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40.

NYSE MSM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.84. 222,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

