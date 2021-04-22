MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. MSCI posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $470.62 on Thursday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $475.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

