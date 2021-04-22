mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Cap Achieves $51.03 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00005362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and $3.62 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

