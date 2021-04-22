MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €185.73 ($218.51).

A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €191.30 ($225.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

