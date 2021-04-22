Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

MLLGF stock remained flat at $$10.80 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

