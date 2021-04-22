Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.25.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

