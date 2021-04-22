Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.25.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
