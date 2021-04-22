MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of MultiPlan worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLN. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

MPLN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 17,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

