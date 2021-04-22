Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 760,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

