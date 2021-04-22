Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $12.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,280.31. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

