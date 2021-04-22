Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.