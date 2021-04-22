Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.15. 105,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

