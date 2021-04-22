Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.58. 6,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

