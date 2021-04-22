Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.93. 47,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

