Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

