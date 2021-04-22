Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 54,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

