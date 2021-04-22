Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

