Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 11,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

