Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

