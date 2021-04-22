Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.