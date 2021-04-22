Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 641,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

