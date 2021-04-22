Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,615. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

