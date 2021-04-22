Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 619,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

